NDTV: Modi and Putin decide to fire Indians serving in Russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to dismiss Indian citizens who have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces and facilitate their return to their homeland. According to NDTV sources, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised this issue at a meeting with the Russian leader.

It is believed that almost two dozen Indians are in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. They ended up there after being recruited by agents who promised high-paying jobs. According to the publication, at least two foreigners may have fallen in the combat zone.

Photo: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

India has suggested that citizens of the country may have entered the SVO by mistake

Before Modi’s meeting with Putin, Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said New Delhi knew of about 40 citizens participating in the SVO. He also suggested that the Indians could have ended up in the combat zone “by mistake.” Ten people, he said, had already returned home.

We are making every effort to ensure that Indian citizens return as soon as possible. Vinay KwatraMinister of External Affairs of India

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the information about the agreement between Putin and Modi to dismiss Indians serving in the Russian army.

Modi arrived in Russia on a two-day visit

On Monday, July 8, the Indian Prime Minister flew to Moscow to attend the 22nd annual Russian-Indian summit. He will stay in the Russian capital for two days.

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin Photo: Sergey Karpushin / RIA Novosti

That evening, he had a “homely” conversation with the Russian president over a cup of tea. Putin treated Modi to berries, dried fruits and oriental sweets. During the conversation, the Russian leader congratulated his guest on his reappointment to the post and also noted Modi’s successes as the country’s leader.

On the same day, Putin gave Modi a ride in an electric car.

In turn, the Indian Prime Minister thanked Putin for the invitation to his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, as well as for the “warm words and interesting program.”

It’s a great pleasure to visit a friend’s home. It’s a great joy that you invited me to your home. Narendra ModiPrime Minister of India

On July 9, politicians have scheduled negotiations in narrow and expanded formats.