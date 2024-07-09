NDTV: Indian PM Modi urges diplomacy to end Ukraine conflict

The conflict in Ukraine must be ended through diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged. quotes NDTV TV channel.

“India has always called for respect for the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward,” the Indian prime minister said.

Earlier, NDTV, citing sources, also reported that Modi and Putin allegedly decided to fire Indians serving in the Russian army, since New Delhi is busy returning its citizens from the conflict zone in Ukraine. In turn, the Kremlin refused to comment on the information.