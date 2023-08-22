Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, where he will participate in the 15th BRICS summit.

The Indian “Aegean News International” news agency reported that the BRICS summit, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is scheduled to take place from August 22 to 24.

This will be Modi’s third visit to South Africa, and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa. The Indian prime minister said he was looking forward to deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the 15th BRICS Summit, according to the Press Trust of India. Modi wrote in a tweet on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “I arrived in Johannesburg a short while ago. I look forward to the various deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the BRICS summit in the next few days.”