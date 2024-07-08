Moscow (dpa)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on an official visit, and was received by a Russian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the two-day visit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said expectations were that it would be an “important and comprehensive visit” and that the two leaders would be able to talk informally.

The Kremlin “attaches great importance to this visit,” said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.