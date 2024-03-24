The main opposition parties of the India announced this Sunday that they will organize a large march against the Government on March 31, after the arrest of one of the main opposition voices less than a month before the general elections.

“We have decided that on Sunday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. (4:30 GMT), all of New Delhi will gather in a big march. It will be a demonstration of the INDIA alliance,” Gopal Rai, said at a press conference, leader of one of the formations that make up this alliance of opposition parties with the acronym of the Asian country

“I appeal to all the people of India, those who trusted the Constitution and democracy must come,” he added, before summoning the protesters in the Ramlila Maidan field, in the heart of the capital, and its usual headquarters. of massive protests.

This announcement came at the end of a meeting of the main opposition parties, which are protesting against the use that the first Minister, the Hindu Narendra Modi, is making government agencies silence them less than four weeks before the start of the general elections.

The historic Congress Party, of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, denounced this week the freezing of its bank accounts by a procedure of the treasury institutions, which prevents it from accessing its funds to cstart the campaign.

Added to this was the arrest of the head of the Delhi Government, Arvind Kejriwal, last Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an anti-corruption agency of the Government, accused of being part of a plot to hand over the sale market . of alcohol to private companies.

A court extending Friday his preventive arrest until next Thursday, after he evaded ED summons to testify on up to nine occasions.

The capital's president is one of the main opposition figures, and his arrest triggered a wave of reactions against the Government from the opposition alliance, which see political motivations behind his detention.

EFE

