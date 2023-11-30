The attempted murder of a Sikh activist in the US was orchestrated by a senior Indian government official identified as Nikhil Gupta, prosecutors say. The safety of the Sikh community in North America is threatened, following two recent crimes, one of them in Canada, connecting local concerns with global implications. Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that emerged in the 16th century in northern India, whose followers in the diaspora have advocated a separate state.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan revealed details of an assassination plot led by an Indian national against a Sikh separatist and political activist, as well as an American citizen. The failed attempt was planned by an Indian government official, according to US authorities.

The indictment filed by the US Department of Justice stated that This official, described as a “senior field officer” with responsibilities in “security management” and “intelligence”, directed this plot from India.

The target of the plot was a New York City resident who openly advocated the creation of a sovereign Sikh state in northern India, identified as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a man with citizenship of the United States and Canada.

The plans included additional murders in New York and California, according to prosecutors, who highlighted the audacity of the attempt by revealing that the alleged hitman, Nikhil Gupta, worked for the US government, as an undercover agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). ). According to local officials, if convicted, Gupta would face a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The indictment filed Wednesday, Nov. 29, includes a photo of a roll of hundred-dollar bills, supposedly advance payment for work in New York. Gupta’s arrest by Czech authorities in June set off a series of events that shook the foundations of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

Justice Department Announces Charges in Connection with Foiled Plot to Assassinate US Citizen in New York City Indian Government Employee Directed a Plot from India to Murder US-Based Leader of Sikh Separatist Movementhttps://t.co/v1IDJXy46P pic.twitter.com/dxDmarrjH4 — National Security Division, US Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) November 29, 2023



In response to the assassination attempt, the Biden Administration issued a warning to India, stating that they would not tolerate such activities and that they expected those responsible to be held accountable. The president also raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during last September’s G20 summit, emphasizing the seriousness of the issue and the potential repercussions for the bilateral relationship.

Additionally, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines traveled to India to contribute to the Government’s internal investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the need to address this diplomatic challenge urgently.

Diplomacy on a tightrope: India, the United States, Canada and the challenge with China

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canada’s Parliament that he had “credible allegations” that India was behind the murder of a prominent Sikh activist, few allies supported him.

But in recent weeks, relations between India and the United States have faced tense moments, as both countries try to forge stronger ties amid China’s growing shadow. This issue becomes especially sensitive for the Biden and Modi Administration, who seek to build a strategic alliance in response to the perception of China as a threat to democracies.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken look on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a luncheon at the US State Department in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2023. © AFP – Samuel Corum

Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, revealed that direct conversations were held with the Indian government to express concerns. The United States had previously raised concerns, beginning in April, about issues related to the Modi government, according to reports from an Indian official.

Both nations have advanced in cooperation in advanced technologies and defense, overcoming regulatory obstacles. Agreements for the manufacture of jet engines and the promotion of cooperation in critical technologies are emerging as notable results.

Over two decades, India and the United States have expanded their strategic partnership, overcoming challenges and moving toward closer collaboration. Although the relationship has progressed, challenges remain, such as India’s dependence on Russian military imports and a reluctance to unequivocally condemn certain international actions.

An urgent call to action

The vast majority of the population of the Sikh faith lives in India, but there are also large communities abroad, most of them in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sikh sectors have sought the creation of an independent State of India for themselvesafter that population suffered a series of attacks in 1980 that caused hundreds of deaths.

But the attacks have resurfaced. Mani Singh Sandhu, 19, was brutally attacked on a bus in mid-November, an incident classified as a hate crime. Jasmer Singh, 68, was killed in a road rage incident. Despite the circumstances and the obvious violence motivated by prejudice, authorities did not consider the case a hate crime, generating frustration and anger among family members and the Sikh community.

Lack of security has become a pressing issue for the Sikh community in New York.

FILE PHOTO: A protester uses a microphone as others hold flags and signs while protesting outside the Indian consulate, a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the possibility of New Delhi’s involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver. British Columbia, Canada, September 25, 2023. © Reuters – Jennifer Gauthier

In the face of this climate of fear, some local activists in both Canada and the US are raising funds to start patrol groups, noting the effectiveness of such initiatives in reducing crime in areas where they are implemented. The Sikh community, which has faced prejudice since the attacks of September 11, 2001, hopes these actions will provide a necessary level of protection that, until now, has been insufficient.

File photo: A woman is comforted as people mourn Sikh community leader and temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar during Antim Darshan, the first part of the day-long funeral services for him, in Surrey, Columbia British, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Nijjar was shot and fell into his vehicle while leaving the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib. The accusation made in September 2023 by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that India may have been behind the assassination of Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, has raised several complex questions about the nature of Sikh activism in the North American diaspora. AP – Darryl Dyck

This concern for the safety of the Sikh community is not unique to North America. Globally, tensions are rising after the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver. Activists in Canada, Australia, Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom fear that India’s influence is endangering those who advocate for Sikh causes, such as the Khalistan movement.

With Reuters, AP and local media