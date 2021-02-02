In the Comoros archipelago, not far from the last French department of Mayotte, 2021 should have been the year of alternation, that of the departure of President Azali Assoumani. But, by the grace of a constitutional reform marred by electoral fraud, the Comorian Head of State freed himself from the rotating presidencies between the different islands. The opposition accuses him of having “Tampered with” the law to remain in power at least until 2029.

“We took note of what happened electorally in the Comoros”, had stammered the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the beginning of last October, questioned by the Communist deputy Jean-Paul Lecoq, who urged the French government to revise its relationship with President Assoumani. On the spot, the demonstrations follow one another to demand better access to water and electricity, and to challenge the authority of a government which multiplies the arbitrary arrests of opponents, in the archipelago but also abroad. .

Impossible to express his political opinions

On January 12, Inssa Mohamed, a political leader from the island of Anjouan, was arrested by the police in Madagascar, before being put on a plane and extradited to the Comoros a fortnight later. “Inevitably, there will be a popular uprising to demand the departure of Azali”, wants to believe the opponent and lawyer Saïd Larifou. “At the moment, in the island of Anjouan, it is impossible for the Comorians to express their political opinions. And the overwhelming majority of prisoners are because of these same political views. What is happening in the Comoros, we find it in other countries of the French-speaking sphere. We could have hoped that France would commit to enforcing the verdict of the ballot box and the legality of constitutional “, he regrets.

While waiting for possible popular pressure complicated by the restrictions linked to the health pandemic, Saïd Larifou filed complaints in France with the constitution of civil party, and a report to the prosecution of the International Criminal Court, in particular for acts of torture. On January 6, it was Abdallah Agwa, a popular radio host, to be arrested and beaten up by the GIPN, a group supposed to be specialized … in the protection of personalities. His crime? To have tried to destabilize the regime of Colonel Azali Assoumani. But, according to his lawyers, no arrest warrant had yet been issued against him. And by the time we were closing these lines, he was still under arrest in a camp held by the army.