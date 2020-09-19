The Indian Navy’s retired aircraft carrier Virat left for Alang in Gujarat on its last sea voyage on Saturday where it will be sold as scrap after being disbanded. The giant warship, Virat, bid farewell to the former naval personnel from the Gateway of India. Virat’s last voyage from Naval Dockyard began after he was relieved in March 2017. In this way, Virat’s journey of 56 years is now coming to an end.

INS Virat was supposed to leave on Friday but due to some reasons there was a delay of one day. Virat served in the Indian Navy for 30 years. Originally it was a warship named HMS Hermes in the Royal Navy of Britain which was inducted into the Navy in 1959. It was then freed in 1984. After this, when India bought this warship on 12 May 1987, it was nominated to be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INS Virat and became the Chief of the Navy.

Due to legal hurdles, it was not sold to any other country. An attempt was made to make Virat a museum but he did not succeed. In July 2019, Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha about the conversion of INS Virat into a museum, that the state governments of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh had shown interest in converting the warship into a museum. Many in the Indian Navy also want the ship to be converted into a museum. Even BJP leader Rajiv Chandrasekhar had said that he would make every effort to save the ship from going into scrap, but this was not possible and now the ship has left its last journey.

The Alang-based Sri Ram Group has claimed responsibility for breaking this warship. An official said the company’s high-capacity vessel Virat is being towed to Alang and it will take two days to reach the destination. Alang has the world’s largest ship breaker yard. After joining the Indian Navy, INS Virat was involved in Operation Jupiter in July 1989, the operation was launched after the break up of the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement. It was its first operation for India, but before that it carried out many operations while staying in the Royal Navy.