To deal with the threat of rising drones in the sea, the Indian Navy has tied up with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to purchase 20 laser-dazzlers. These laser-dazzlers, used as non-lithyl vapor, will also help the Navy in dealing with pirates and suspected boats in the sea.

BEL got contract beating foreign companies

According to the Ministry of Defense, BEL, a government undertaking, has acquired this contract from the Navy, beating out foreign companies. In BEL’s Pune plant, these light amplification-based emission of radiation deaslers, ie laser-dezlers, will be prepared. According to the Ministry of Defense, this is a preliminary agreement. In such a situation, it is believed that in the near future, the number of these laser-dazzlers may also increase.

Against enemy UAVs and aircrafts Will be used

The Navy has taken these laser-dazzlers to use against the enemy’s UAVs (drones) and aircraft in the sea. Because its laser-light drones and aircraft deviate. In addition, since they are non-lithyl (ie less dangerous), they can also be used against pirates and suspected boats. Because the light of any human eye can be completely obstructed for some time by laser. In such a situation, if the pirates or suspicious boats try to enter the securitized area, then their optical-sensors can be temporarily damaged.

Also useful in controlling the crowd during furious performance

The laser-dazzlers that BEL is supplying to the Navy are completely indigenous and prepared by DRDO. Last year, i.e. in February 2020, at the Defense Expo held in Lucknow, DRDO displayed them. These laser-deselers can also be mounted on any vehicle. These vehicle-mounted laser-daggers can also be used to control the crowd during riots and furious displays. The laser-dazzlers being manufactured for the Navy are solder-mounted, ie they are portable and can be used shoulder raised.

Apart from laser-daggers, BEL has also tied up with the Navy for 10 Lynx U2 Naval Gun Fire Systems. This agreement is about 1355 crores. These gun systems are also used to shoot down Arial and Surface targets.

read this also

Train / Flights Schedule Today: Traffic affected due to fog, many trains canceled

West Bengal: BJP tightens up on Congress-CPM demand for confidence vote, says both have got up game with TMC