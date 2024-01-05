New Delhi (agencies)

The Indian Navy announced yesterday that it had rescued 21 crew members from a ship off the coast of Somalia in the northern Arabian Sea, which had issued a distress call after it was subjected to a kidnapping attempt.

The Navy said in a statement, “All 21 crew members (including 15 Indians) who were on board the ship were safely evacuated.”

Yesterday, the Indian Navy announced that its special force had boarded a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag and was currently carrying out “clearance” operations, without elaborating on the details.

In its latest statements about the incident, the British Merchant Marine Operations Authority said that a military force did not find any licensed persons on board the ship, and that all its crew members were fine and in their positions, adding, “The ship is on its way out of the area.”

The Indian Navy said earlier yesterday that the Indian warship Chennai had diverted its course and headed to help the hijacked ship, and that its aircraft flew over the hijacked ship and made contact with it.