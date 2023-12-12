The Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in India, Bhupinder Yadav, stressed the importance of committing to joint action in confronting climate change, as it is a pillar for addressing climate challenges. He pointed out that the interfaith pavilion at COP28 enhances the role of religious leaders in addressing climate challenges, and provides a platform for engaging Religious leaders in discussions on how to address climate issues, which would enhance cooperation and understanding between different religious communities in their common quest to protect the environment and its natural resources.

This came during Yadav's visit to the interfaith pavilion organized by the Council of Muslim Elders in cooperation with the COP28 Presidency, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the United Nations Environment Programme, where he was briefed on the pavilion's initiatives and various activities in the field of awareness of the climate crisis.

Yadav praised the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders in addressing various global challenges, the most prominent of which are climate challenges.