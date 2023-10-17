Last year, Abhay Dang and Supriyo Chakraborty petitioned the Supreme Court of India: these two men had married in 2021, but the state does not recognize same-sex marriage, and they wanted it to do so, granting them equal rights. and the same legitimacy to their union that heterosexual couples have. After them, one more made the same request, and several more had already done so in different courts in the country; The Court decided to unite all these petitions and study them together. It happened between April and May, and this Tuesday he issued his verdict: he rejected legalizing equal marriage. According to the president of the Supreme Court, DY Chandrachud, this step does not correspond to the sphere of justice but is the responsibility of Parliament. A chamber that has already spoken several times on this issue, opposing taking this step that would make India the third Asian country to recognize equal marriage, along with Taiwan and Nepal.

When the Supreme Court said it would consider the petitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government called them “urban elitist views,” saying such unions were not “comparable with the concept of the Indian family unit of husband, wife and children.” and stated that Parliament, and not the courts, was the appropriate platform to debate and legislate on the matter. And along those lines the Supreme Court has issued its ruling.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chandrachud, has begun reading its verdict stating that there was a degree of “agreement and disagreement about how far to go” with unions between same-sex couples. Two of the other four judges agreed with Chandrachud, making the negative the majority decision; the other two judges have not yet spoken.

This ruling, which the Indian LGTBIQ community was eagerly awaiting, comes five years after the historic ruling that ended the 19th century law that criminalized homosexuality in the most populous country in the world. In 2018, five Supreme Court justices also unanimously decided to decriminalize homosexuality. The ruling established that “sexual relations between homosexual adults in private do not constitute an offense” and that any rule that pursues these practices is “discriminatory and a violation of constitutional principles.”

That judicial decision put an end to a decade of struggle for the recognition of homosexual rights and the group managed to change a legal framework that, until then, was governed by a colonial law from more than 150 years ago. This Tuesday, that step more that the LGTBIQ community of the most populous country in the world expected, has not arrived.