Highlights: Indian ISIS supporters threaten after French teacher strangles incident

He said that the ‘swords will not stop’ still further and his action will continue

Earlier an Islamic fundamentalist strangled teacher Samuel Patty to death

Paris

Following the brutal incident of a teacher strangulating a cartoon depicting the Prophet Mohammad’s cartoon in France, Indian ISIS supporters have reportedly threatened that “swords will not stop” and their action will continue. Earlier, an Islamic fundamentalist of Chechen origin had strangled Paris teacher Samuel Patty to death. Hatayre alleged that Samuel had shown his daughter a cartoon of the Prophet in the class.

Russian news website Sputnik News quoted the US Department of Homeland Security as saying that ISIS supporters in India published a picture of the severed head of a French teacher in their online magazine. At the same time, the terrorists have threatened that this will be the result of whoever blames the Prophet Mohammad.

Shared picture of teacher’s head, shared on social media

It is being told that the killers first shared the picture of the teacher’s severed head on social media. Now this picture has been allegedly published by ISIS supporters in their online magazine. The picture is also printed with the sword and has written a message. It states, ‘If your freedom of expression does not prevent you from criticizing the Prophet, then our swords will prevent you from making a mockery of the Prophet.’

Earlier the same magazine had called upon its readers to carry out the Charley Abdo attack which killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others. ISIS has not yet taken responsibility for the Paris assassination. Explain that after the teacher Samuel was strangled to death, the police started vigorous action. French police have raided dozens of places and launched more than 80 investigations.

On the other hand, France’s home minister Gerald Darmenin has said that the schoolgirl’s father and a notorious Islamic militant had called for the murder of the French teacher. Recently, the daughter of a militant, a French teacher, was strangled to death for showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. Minister Gerald said, “He (Islamic militants) probably issued a fatwa against the teacher.” He said that the police has raided dozens of places across the country against Islamic militants and more than 80 investigations have been started for online hate speeches.

After the death of the teacher, Hatere had raised slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’. Later, he also tried to intimidate the police who reached the spot by showing a gun and later fell victim to the police bullet. The newspaper quoted the source as saying that he pointed the gun at the police, after which the police shot him. Around 10 gunshots were heard from the scene. There have been vigorous protests across France after the brutal strangulation. The incident comes at a time when the hearing of the 2015 Charley Abdo attack in Paris is underway. That terrorist attack was also angered by the printing of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad. Not only this, after the trial of the case began this year, the magazine again carried out cartoon raids on which Al-Qaeda threatened that the 2015 attack was not the last.