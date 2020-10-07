Do you remember Abhijeet Sawant, the first winner of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’? Abhijeet Sawant made a place in millions of hearts with his voice in the first season of ‘Indian Idol’. Mumbai’s Abhijeet Sawant not only won the Indian Idol title but he has also been a runner-up in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar’ and ‘Asian Idol’. As Abhijeet’s age progressed, so did his passion for music.

After completing graduation, Abhijeet Sawant had decided to make music his career. Abhijeet participated in the first season of ‘Indian Idol’ in 2005 and also won it. Abhijeet became famous overnight after winning the show. After winning the title of ‘Indian Idol’, Abhijeet Sawant’s first music album was also very popular among the people, whose name was ‘Your Abhijeet’. His first song ‘Lafjon mein kahan na sakun, bin kahe bhi rahi na sakun’, is still remembered by the audience today. In this song, you will also see Tamannaah Bhatia. At the same time, another song from this album, ‘Mohabbatein Lutaunga Gaana’ became a big hit.

After the first music album was hit, Abhijit’s second album ‘Junoon’ was also liked by the fans. Apart from this, Abhijeet, Emraan Hashmi, Sonu Sood and Tanushree Dutta’s film ‘Aashiq Bana Aapne’ has also sung. However, he rarely got a chance to sing in films after which Abhijeet appeared in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 4’. After this show, he tried his hand at acting and also appeared in the film ‘Lottery’ in the year 2009. Then in the year 2018, Abhijeet joined Shiv Sena. Now he is making his career in politics completely away from limelight.