Highlights: Ravi Nut and Renu Nagar ran away from home a month ago.

Renu’s father had filed a lawsuit against Ravi in ​​the women’s police station by luring Renu.

They both returned to Alwar 5 days ago. Ravi Nut was released by the police after Renu’s statement was recorded.

On Thursday night, Ravi consumed poisonous substance and then succumbed during treatment in hospital.

Alwar. Indian Idol fame singer Renu Nagar of Alwar city of Rajasthan has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in the city in critical condition. Renu’s lover, Ravi Nut, had consumed the poisonous substance a day earlier and subsequently died during treatment late at night. Singer Renu Nagar, after hearing the news of her lover’s death, also fainted after coming under mental stress. He has been admitted to the Mittal Hospital in the city in an unconscious state. His condition is currently stated to be critical and he is being treated in the ICU.

Late in the night, Singer’s lover Ravi Nut was admitted to hospital in a stunned state after consuming poisonous substances. Significantly, a month ago, Ravi Nat eloped with girlfriend Indian Idol fame Renu Nagar. The singer’s father then lodged a case to seduce the woman into the police station, and after 5 days he returned and released Ravi Nut after recording the statement of the singer young woman on police interrogation. After that, Ravi consumed the poisonous substance last night and the family members of his health deteriorated to the hospital where he died at 11 o’clock at night.

Ravi was from Bharatpur, father did not know

Ravi Nut’s father says that he has no idea of ​​what caused the poisonous substance. In this regard, NEB Police Station has informed the Police Station Police. Ravi Nat is a resident of Nagar town in Bharatpur district and lives in a rented house in Alwar. But at the moment he was living in his village town. NEB Police has placed the body in the Morchary of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and after coming from Nagar Police Station District Bharatpur, it will be done post-mortem.

Renu used to learn tabla, Renu’s house fell in love there

Renu Nagar’s lover Ravi Nut used to come to their house to learn tabla and during this time, there was a close relationship between the two. The two absconded in June. Renu Nagar’s father had filed a case of abduction. Ravi Nat has two children and a wife who live with the family in the town town of Bharatpur district. The same doctor who treated Singer in the hospital, SC Mittal, says that Ravi was admitted at 7 pm, who died at 1115. While Renu Nagar has been admitted on Friday morning. The initial condition seems ill because of depression. Treatment continues in ICU.

