Sandeep Acharya won overnight by winning ‘Indian Idol 2’ These contestants were Sandeep Acharya. Sandeep Acharya, a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, won the second season of ‘Indian Idol’ and made headlines overnight. At the time of winning, he also got a contract with Sony BMG for a crore, a music album with a great car.

Sandeep Acharya’s voice liked more than Neha Kakkar Singer Neha Kakkar also joined the contest in the same season. But she was eliminated in the third round itself. Neha Kakkar has been singing since the age of 3, but still she could not survive the last round in ‘Indian Idol 2’. Sandeep Acharya became the winner of that season.

Sandeep died on 15 December 2013 But who knew that the Sandeep Acharya whose singing was making people crazy, he would leave this world like this. Sandeep Acharya died on 15 December 2013. He is said to have had jaundice, after which he was immediately taken to a hospital in Gurugram. But there his condition worsened and he died again.

Tried millions, but could not be saved It is said that Sandeep Acharya had attended a wedding in Bikaner and at the same time his condition suddenly worsened, after which the family members ran to the hospital with him. But they could not be saved.

1 show took two and a half to three lakhs, performed abroad Sandeep Acharya’s life had changed after ‘Indian Idol 2’. In an interview to Rediff, Sandeep Acharya had told that he was taking two and a half to three lakh rupees for a show and he was doing 60 to 65 shows a year. He also performed abroad. He has performed in countries such as England, America, Dubai, Africa, Indonesia and Nepal.

Solo album by Sandeep Acharya Sandeep Acharya had released 2 solo albums – ‘Me Saath Saara Jahan’ and ‘Woh Maiden’. Apart from this, he also acted in ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai’ on Sony TV.

‘Indian Idol 12’ is very much discussed at the moment. The voice of every contestant who came in it is being praised everywhere. But today we are going to tell you about a contestant who won the second season of this show and also beat a singer like Neha Kakkar.