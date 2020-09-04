Indian Grandmaster P inion won the prestigious annual World Open Online Chess Tournament title. He practiced at night to reconcile with the American times. Inion of Tamil Nadu scored 7.5 out of a possible nine. He topped it with six wins and three draws.

According to the statement released on Thursday, Inion won the title by beating several of his higher-ranking grandmasters. During his journey to the title, Inian defeated Grandmaster Badur Jobawa of Georgia, Sam Seviyan, Sergei Ehrenberg of America, and Nigel Ilya of Ukraine.



Inian and Jugiro Sanan had similar scores of 7.5 but the Tamil Nadu player won due to a better tiebreak score.