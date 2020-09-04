Chennai
Indian Grandmaster P inion won the prestigious annual World Open Online Chess Tournament title. He practiced at night to reconcile with the American times. Inion of Tamil Nadu scored 7.5 out of a possible nine. He topped it with six wins and three draws.
Indian Grandmaster P inion won the prestigious annual World Open Online Chess Tournament title. He practiced at night to reconcile with the American times. Inion of Tamil Nadu scored 7.5 out of a possible nine. He topped it with six wins and three draws.
Inian and Jugiro Sanan had similar scores of 7.5 but the Tamil Nadu player won due to a better tiebreak score.
.
Leave a Reply