The fourth round of the Formula E season, held between 10 and 11 February in Hyderabad, coincided with the return of an international level motorsport event to a nation like India. In the Asian country, the last event of this kind had taken place ten years earlier, in 2013in that case for the third edition of the Indian Grand Prixin Formula 1. Contrary to the highest category of electric single-seaters, which contested the race weekend on a street circuit, the Circus took part in the races valid for the world championship on Buddha International Circuitin the locality of Greater Noidawhere the World Championship will also make its debut this season.

Despite this great appointment, the hypothesis of a return of F1 to India still seems remote, but a first sign has been ignited with the words of the President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Interviewed by Autocar Indiathe 61-year-old UAE has indicated all his will to bring F1 back to this nation, underlining an intention already indicated during his candidacy for number one in the International Federation: “In my project I had talked about the importance of India – commented – and I’m not saying that because I’m the President now, but because I’m serious when I say both India and China have all the credentials. We have to grow, but how can we do it? There is no single condition that fits all. India is different, so we need to listen to the people and empower FMSCI (India’s national sports authority) to make sure we are doing the right thing.”

Furthermore, Ben Sulayem’s goal is not that of a simple return of competitions to India, but also that of permanently and constantly including the GP in the calendar, therefore without resorting to one-off races: “We don’t want events to come and gobut we want them to arrive, stay and leave a mark – he has declared – that’s why planning motorsports is very important, because we don’t want the investment intended for racing to go to waste. Also, there was Formula 1 here, there were two F1 drivers, and now Formula E. India, then, can return to F1and my job will be to tear down all the obstacles to make that happen.”