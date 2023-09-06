World leaders received invitation to G20 summit that replaced “India” with Hindu nomenclature

India may be officially renamed Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources close to the government. Speculation about the name change grew with the release of an invitation to the G20 summit, which will be held in the capital New Delhi on September 9-10. The information is from guardian.

On this 3rd (September 5, 2023), Heads of State of the world’s leading economies received an invitation to a dinner hosted by the “President of Bharat”referring to Indian leader Droupadi Murmu.

“Another blow to the slave mentality”, wrote Modi’s party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on his X (former Twitter) profile. In the post, he shared the dinner invitation sent to G20 guests.

गुलामी की मानसिकता पर एक और गहरी चोट.. G20 “The President of Bharat” वाले रात्रि भोज के निमंत्रण पत्र पर ा प्रत्येक देशवासी के लिए गौरव का क्षण है। भारत माता की जय ! pic.twitter.com/IdAgHGRt36 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 5, 2023

The term “Bharat” dates back to ancient Hindu scriptures and is one of the 2 official names of the country as per its Constitution. However, “India” is the most commonly used, both domestically and internationally. Sources close to the government claim that the Indian premier intends to make official the use of the nomenclature to refer to the country during a special parliamentary session this month.

Other members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (Indian People’s Party) party, which is Hindu nationalist, have already opposed the name “India”, which has Western origins and was imposed during British rule.

The government of Narendra Modi had been working to remove lingering symbols of colonialism from India’s urban landscape, political institutions and history books. In the parliamentary session, the expectation is that the prime minister’s allied deputies present a resolution for the official use of “Bharat”.