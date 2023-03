How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pro-same-sex marriage event in New Delhi last month | Photo: EFE/David Asta

The government of India sent a document to the Supreme Court of the country this Sunday (12) opposing the recognition of marriages between people of the same sex. Challenges filed by LGBT couples will be heard by the Indian Supreme Court this Monday (13). The government argues that the court should reject the requests, arguing that any change in the legal structure should be the competence of the elected parliament, not the judiciary.

“Living together as partners and having sex with individuals of the same sex is not comparable to the concept of the Indian family unit of husband, wife and children,” the country’s justice minister said in a document obtained by Reuters news agency. According to the opinion, the Indian state has a legitimate interest in keeping marriage legal for heterosexual relationships.

According to the Ministry, the court cannot “change all the country’s legislative policy deeply rooted in religious and social norms”.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India decriminalized gay sex, overturning a colonial-era ban. At least 15 appeals have been filed with the court in recent months, asking for recognition of same-sex marriages.

In Sunday’s document, the government argues that the 2018 decision cannot change the country’s laws on marriage. Today the Indian system limits the “recognition of a legal marriage relationship between a man and a woman”.