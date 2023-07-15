His Excellency Vinay Quatra, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to the UAE today provides an opportunity to review the important partnership between the two countries, and to pump more momentum around the world through many areas in which the two countries cooperate.

Quatra said, in press statements on the occasion of the visit, “We have all seen in the past few years an important shift in the Indian-Emirati relations,” and the main driver for that was the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the State of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India. India.

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates is a special invitee during the G20 summit, which will be held in New Delhi next September, under the Indian presidency. He said: India and the UAE are cooperating very closely on (COP28), which the UAE will host in November 2023.

The Indian Foreign Minister added: We have witnessed a great leap and a qualitative improvement in the essence of our participation across many fields since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year, and the partnership has continued to grow, which is reflected in particular in strong economic exchanges, whether on the trade or investment side. .