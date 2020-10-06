Highlights: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State will meet in Tokyo today

This meeting is being held in Ladakh in the last several months amidst tensions with China.

Foreign Ministers of both India and US have arrived in Japan to participate in the Quad meeting

Washington

In Ladakh, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet today in Tokyo, Japan, amid tensions with China for the past several months. The two leaders have arrived in Japan to participate in the Quad’s meeting. The two leaders have often been talking on the phone but Jaishankar and Pompeo are meeting for the first time amid the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Pompeo will also meet with Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to the US State Department. “It is going to be a great journey,” Pompeo said in a conversation with reporters about the quad meeting. We have been working for a long time to implement this and this meeting is being held in support of that. We were preparing to plan a meeting with our quad partner. We hope to make many important announcements and achievements.



‘Consulted President Trump for Quad meeting’

Before leaving for this meeting, Pompeo spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone. Pompeo said, “I got a chance to talk to President Donald Trump for a while today and I think he talked to his entire national security team.” The US Secretary of State said, ‘This is a team that is mature and capable. We are ready for every possibility that can happen. ‘

Pompeo said, ‘I had a good conversation with President Trump. I cannot tell what it is about. But we made sure that the President is made aware of everything that is going on in the world. Also took guidance from him for this Japan trip. Now I am hopeful to implement it. ‘ Explain that in the India-China dispute, the US Secretary of State has openly favored India.



India gives a befitting reply on border dispute: Pompeo

Recently, Pompeo had heard China fiercely over the border dispute. He said that there is no neighboring country of China with which it has no border dispute. Recently, China has also mentioned its border dispute with Bhutan. He also praised India’s retaliation for the Chinese incursion into Ladakh.

On the India-China border dispute, Pompeo had said, ‘I spoke to the Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar about this. China took aggressive action without any provocation and India gave a befitting reply. The Chinese Communist Party recently referred to a border dispute with Bhutan. From the mountain ranges of the Himalayas to the Senkaku Islands of Vietnam in the sea, China’s border dispute. China has a pattern of inciting regional disputes. The world should not be allowed to continue doing such evil.