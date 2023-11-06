Indian Foreign Minister explained claims to sanctions against Russia by Europe’s past

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his visit to Italy, answered the question why developing countries do not support sanctions against Russia. IN interview He explained to the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the key to such a position lies in Europe’s past and its attitude towards conflicts that do not concern it.

According to the minister, developed economies have levers at their disposal, the same sanctions based on mechanisms, powers and instruments that have been created over many years. However, they are used only in situations that directly affect their interests, without taking into account the position of the UN.

“They do this when they think their interests are at stake. Of course, in many parts of the world the concept of sanctions is perceived differently,” Jaishankar said.

As long as Europe was safe, its reaction to conflicts in other regions of the world was restrained, and when a conflict broke out on its territory, European countries wanted solidarity, the head of the Indian Foreign Ministry recalled.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund predicted the growth of India’s influence on the world economy. According to experts, its contribution from the current 16 percent will increase to 18 percent in the next five years.