India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar defended this Wednesday the use of Bharat instead of India in documents and official actsamid a wave of speculation about an alleged change in the name of the Asian nation.

“When Bharat is said, in a certain sense, it carries with it a meaning, an understanding and a connotation that is also reflected in our Constitution,” Jaishankar said Wednesday in an interview with the ANI news agency.

The Indian foreign minister added that the word Bharat, which is one of the two official names of Indiais a term reflected in the Constitution of the Asian country, for which reason it insisted on its validity in documents and official acts.

Jaishankar’s words arise amid rumors by opposition parties, but not confirmed by the Indian Government, about an alleged change of name of the Asian country.

The convening of a special session of the Indian Parliament on September 18, without the agenda of issues to be discussed having been published, contributed to fueling these speculations, which began on Tuesday. following the dissemination of invitations to a dinner in the framework of the G20 leaders’ summit issued by the Government of India.

“The President of Bharat requests the pleasure of your company”, read the invitation, which received the support of leaders of the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The invitations to the G20 summit were signed by the president of Bharat.

“This should have happened earlier. This gives great satisfaction to the mind. Bharat is our introduction. We are proud of it. The President has given priority to Bharat,” said Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra. Pradhan, to the Indian agency ANI.

This invitation was followed by another official document shared Tuesday night by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra, in which he confirmed the attendance of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modito the ASEAN-India summit that takes place in Indonesia, and in which he referred to the president as “Prime Minister of Bharat”.

Bharat is one of the two official denominations of the country, according to the Constitution

India, and goes back to ancient Hindu texts written in Sanskrit. The Prime Minister himself, Narendra Modi, often speaks of India using that word.

Members of his party, the BJP (Hindu nationalist), they have campaigned against the use of the appellation “India”, originating in Western antiquity and imposed by the United Kingdom.

And it is that for decades the Indian governments of different tendencies have tried to erase the traces of the British colonial era, renaming streets and even entire cities. A process that has intensified since Modi became prime minister (2014).

In addition, its Executive ordered the suppression of Islamic place names, imposed under the Mughal empire, which preceded British colonization. The measure was criticized by part of the population, who denounced a desire to establish the supremacy of the Hindu religion, the majority in the country.

But the rumors about this name change project were enough to give rise to a host of obfuscated reactions from Modi’s opponents. “I hope the government is not so stupid as to do away with ‘India’ completely,” said Shashi Tharoor, head of the (opposition) Congress Party, on the X (ex-Twitter) platform.

On Wednesday, in an attempt to try to put an end to name change rumors, the head of the main opposition party, the Congress Party (INC), Sonia Gandhi, wrote to Modi to find out the government’s agenda during the session. Parliament and assess whether, indeed, the name of the country will be part of the discussions that day.

“I am calling a five-day special session of Parliament from September 18, 2023. I must point out that this special session has been called without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of ​​their agenda,” Gandhi was quoted as saying. picked up the local newspaper India Today.

*With AFP and EFE