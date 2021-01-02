Author: Ajay Brahmatmaj

In the last two decades Hindi cinema has expanded itself amidst new challenges. In terms of subject diversity and technical sophistication on films from 2001 to 2020, the smooth progress of Hindi cinema in both cases gives an idea of ​​the hard work and talent of our filmmakers. The two decades after independence are called the golden age of Hindi cinema. Like this golden age, in the last two decades of the 21st century, Hindi cinema had a strong knock from the talent coming from different parts of the country and their creative presence enriched the Hindi films afresh. The film was also a period of rapid change in medium and technology. The entire Hindi film industry moved from analog to digital mode.

Ritwik Ghatak had once said that when films become cheap like paper and pen, it will be easier to make films. In this sense, technological inventions have made filmmaking affordable. The result is that a lot of content is being created these days. In the last few years, the reach of Hindi films has also increased outside the country’s borders. International film festivals like Cannes, Berlin, Toronto, Venice and Bushan are feeling threatened by films in other Indian languages ​​including Hindi. Hindi films are being taught in foreign universities. However, last year some selfish elements doubted the intentions and vision of the Hindi film industry and they were also successful to an extent in trying to discredit it.

Due to the lockout in the Corona outbreak, the ban on film activities could not reach the general audience through the theater. OTT platforms, which came into existence a few years ago, emerged as an alternative. Viewers imprisoned in the houses took them Seeing the changing interest and preference of the audience, a few daring filmmakers released films on OTT platforms despite threats and warnings from theater owners. We also got to see some of the best and sensitive films that do not reach the audience through traditional distribution. Along with these, mainstream commercial films also came on OTT. With the start and stop buttons in the hands of the audience, all the actors, big and small, had to play in the same ground. We saw popular stars like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan fall in this new game.

The OTT platform has given a new opportunity to Hindi films. The traditional distribution system had assured foreign markets for Hindi films. The Middle East, UK and USA were considered as international markets. Now this market has expanded. Before the Corona outbreak, we were able to see that Hindi films were also gaining viewers in European and East Asian countries. Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ and ‘Dangal’ made record-breaking collections in China, while opening a new market gate for Indian manufacturers. Due to differences in the India-China relationship in the last months, there is no special activity in this direction due to the release of our films there, but it is expected that the Chinese market of Hindi films will be smoothed as soon as the situation is normal.

The biggest challenge for Hindi films in the thirties will be how they enter foreign markets while maintaining their dominance in India. Statistics so far suggest that barely 5 percent of foreign viewers take interest in Hindi films, that too in the traditional foreign markets of Hindi films. The challenges of entering new markets and making their presence there remain as they are. Hindi films have to work hard on content and presentation, taking advantage of globalization to make a place in foreign markets.

Till now, the focus of Hindi film makers has been to satisfy the Indian audience. Records of the last few years show that Hindi films which were popular and acclaimed in new markets abroad were not particularly liked by the Indian audience. The ‘lunch box’ is a great example of this. Narrative of Hindi films is suitable for traditional Indian audiences, but to increase interest in foreign audiences, we have to make the extravagant and macro visual structure normal and subtle. Also, other changes have to be done. It is important that the Indian film industry, like Hollywood, does aggressive propaganda to increase the viewership of its films.

Bahubali: Myth Making: Government agencies can also be helpful in this. At present, Indian Film Festivals are held in a few countries only in collaboration with Indian embassies. There is a need to increase these. Among the current popular artists, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan have a huge popularity abroad. Such representatives of Indian films can play a major role in this direction. But more important than this promotional campaign is to work hard on the content. We have to think beyond the realm of ordinary love stories and suspense.

The story of stories has to be selected from Indian literature, Puranas and myths, such influential and dramatic stories which have international appeal. They have to be manufactured according to international standards. This will require heavy capital and a broad vision. ‘Bahubali’ can be an example. Foreign viewers may be curious if such large scale event films or web series are made. The third decade of the century is full of possibilities. New audiences have arrived. The changes have to be made keeping in mind their interest and choice. Otherwise we will lag behind foreign films in the global market. Hollywood has overtaken films in all countries and languages ​​of the world in terms of business. Their efforts are also continuing in India. The time has come for us to formulate a solid strategy for this match and execute it.