Indian team’s fast bowler Umesh Yadav has become a father. Umesh Yadav’s wife Tanya (Tanya) has given birth to a daughter. The year 2021 has become very special for Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya. Umesh Yadav gave this information through Instagram. The fans and their fellow players are congratulating the cricketer by commenting. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also wished Umesh Yadav on the birth of his daughter via Twitter.

The BCCI tweeted that wishing Umesh Yadav all the best on the birth of a daughter. We wish him well soon and hope that he will come on the field soon. Please tell that Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the Test series due to injury.

Team India has made big changes for the last two Tests. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the last two Tests played with Australia. The BCCI released a statement on Friday informing T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur to be included in the team in place of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

The third Test of the Test series will start from 7 January 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). While the fourth and final match will be played from 15 January in Gaba, Brisbane. At the moment, both teams are 1-1 in the series. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the third Test.