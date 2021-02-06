Indian farmers’ unions have announced their intention to block major highways in various parts of India on February 6 in protest against new laws. The promotion will take place from 12:00 to 15:00 local time.

According to TASSThere will be no road blockades in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as in New Delhi, as clashes may occur there, and farmers intend to hold a “completely peaceful” protest.

At the same time, the protesters will let ambulances, school buses, fire engines and special service vehicles pass.

Recall that farmers are protesting against new agricultural laws that provide an opportunity to sell farm products on a commercial market anywhere in the country. Protesters believe that in fact these laws give more power to dealers, and will also lead to the abolition of the guaranteed minimum purchase price for agricultural products.

During the previous protest of farmers in the capital of India on January 26, one person was killed and several others were injured.