A prominent scientist has warned that the Coronavirus strain that first appeared in India could “cancel” a willingly plan to ease Corona restrictions, despite the closure and the vaccination program, which led to the decline in the number of cases to its lowest level in seven months.

Covid-19 infections across the United Kingdom fell to the lowest level since the fall, according to the latest data, according to the British News Agency BA Media. But a professor of immunology called on Britain to be wary of a third wave after recording a possible mutation that nullifies the effect. The vaccine is in England and Scotland.

The Public Health Authority of England stated that 77 cases of the “B1 617” strain, which were discovered for the first time in India, had been found.

As a result, Professor Danny Altman of Imperial College said that those arriving in the country from India must be subject to hotel quarantine if Britain is to discourage strains that could frustrate plans to ease the lockdown.

Developed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.