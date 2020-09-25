In the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lied fiercely, crossing diplomatic limits. In protest against this, Indian diplomat Mijito Vinoto, who was present in the conference hall, walked out. Such a walkout is considered to be the opposition of the country concerned before any Head of State address. PR Trinity, a permanent representative from India to the United Nations, tweeted that we are awaiting the right to reply.Trimurti said that Pakistan’s PM’s statement at the 75th session of the United Nations is a diplomatic level inferiority. Another false lawsuit on vicious lies, personal attacks, inciting war and Pakistan’s oppression of their own minorities and cross-border terrorism. Explain that if any allegations are made in the United Nations by taking the name of another country, then that country is also given an opportunity to reply.

India has been torn apart by Pak in the past

This year India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan many times from the United Nations Forum. A few days ago, India blew away Pakistani accusations at the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. He had said that the plight of mother, sister and daughters is happening in Pakistan and Imran Khan calls it the new Pakistan. Nobody wants to go to such a Pakistan.

India, Modi, RSS and Kashmir … Pakistani PM Imran Khan put up ‘lie’ in UNGA

Imran did evil to India the whole time

Imran Khan spent the precious time of the United Nations Forum doing evil of India. During this, he also made many false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Army of India. Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while targeting the National Self-Service Association, said that the RSS is trying to leave behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru to make India a Hindu nation.

Imran trying to become the messiah of Muslims

During his speech, Imran Khan was seen trying to become the Messiah of Muslims. He protested against alleged atrocities against Muslims worldwide. He accused India of spreading state sponsor Islamophobia. He accused India of spreading violence against Muslims by taking the name of RSS. He broke the Babri Masjid in 1992.