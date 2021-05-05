The Indian delegation, taking part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries in London, isolated itself in full force after two of its representatives passed a positive test for coronavirus. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5, by the UK government.

According to information The guardian, self-isolation after positive tests for COVID-19 is provided for by a special protocol developed for the first face-to-face meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in two years.

The protocol also includes daily tests for coronavirus infection. In addition, during plenary sessions, as well as working lunches and dinners, ministers are divided by plexiglass partitions.

Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar said that he also went into self-isolation due to possible infection with coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure and also out of respect for others, I decided to hold my meetings in virtual mode. So it will be with today’s meeting of the G7, ”he wrote in Twitter…

The day before, Jaishankar met with British Foreign Minister Priti Patel, and also held meetings with colleagues from the United States, France, Canada, South Africa and with a representative of the European Union.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, during a meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries, announced the need for the union states to develop a “joint approach” towards Russia.

The meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is taking place in the capital of Great Britain from 3 to 5 May. The meetings are attended by representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan.

This meeting is a preparation for the June summit of the G7 leaders. Participants from India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also invited to the meeting.