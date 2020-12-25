China said on Friday that there was no correlation between the situation of the Indian crew aboard two ships stranded at Chinese ports and Beijing’s strained relations with India.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday that there are two ships standing in the waters of China on which 39 Indian crew members are on board. These ships have not been allowed to take off their cargo, while some other vessels have taken their cargo.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, “The crew is facing severe stress due to this unprecedented situation”. Srivastava said that the cargo vessel ‘MV Jag Anand’ of Jingtang port in Hubei province, China The pass has been standing since 13 June and has 23 Indian sailors on board.

He said at the press conference that another vessel ‘MV Anastasia’ has been waiting near the Kaofidian port of China since 20 September with 16 Indian crew on board. Srivastava said, “Our embassy in Beijing is in constant contact with China’s provincial and central authorities and is requesting permission to anchor the vessel or replace the crew.”

Asked if the incident was related to strained relations between India and China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a press conference today, “We have repeatedly said that the move to separate habitat China has a clear stance. In this regard, China is in constant touch with the Indian side and is responding to their request and providing necessary support for them.

He said, “As far as I understand, China allows the crew to be changed on completion of specific habitat conditions, but the name of Jingtang port is not in the list for such crew changes.” Wang, however, made no mention of the 16 Indian members of the crew at Kaofadian port.

“You can contact the competent and local authorities for specific information,” he said. Wang said, “Regarding whether it has anything to do with bilateral relations, I don’t think it interconnects There is a relationship. ”India and China have been facing a military deadlock over the border dispute in East Ladakh for months and this has strained relations between the two countries.