The Supreme Court of Delhi notified this Monday (May 22, 2023) the British broadcaster BBC. The court seeks answers over an alleged defamation case in a documentary about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The information is from Reuters.

the documentary “India: the Modi issue” reportedly questioned the premier’s leadership during the 2002 Gurajat uprising. At the time, at least 1,000 Muslims were killed.

On January 22, 2023, the Indian government vetoed the documentary’s reproduction in the country. According to the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, not even excerpts from the documentary can be shown in the country.

The government established the production block on January 19, 2023, under powers “emergencies” provided for in the country’s Information Technology standards.

The broadcaster did not air the documentary in India, but some YouTube channels did. Upload of production. The government requested that YouTube block the videos and prevent the documentary from being reposted on the platform. It also asked Twitter to remove more than 50 posts that shared links to the documentary on Youtube.

Narendra Modi was leading the province of Gujarat in 2002 when a train fire killed 59 people. The local government initially blamed the fire on Muslims. The population revolt resulted in the death of at least 1,000 Muslims. International organizations consider that the number was underestimated.

india & BBC

The Indian government is also investigating alleged breaches of the British broadcaster’s country exchange management rule. The investigation began after India’s Department of Income Tax said it found financial inconsistencies at the broadcaster.

In February, officials from the Indian Income Tax Department searched the offices of the BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai. Inspectors accused the British broadcaster of defrauding tax records and illegally diverting its profits.