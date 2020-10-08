An Indian-origin couple have married in a unique way in Britain amidst strict rules of corona virus lockdown. The couple did not want to delay their wedding plans despite strict restrictions on the number of guests under lockdown rules. A maximum of 15 people are allowed to attend the wedding ceremony in the UK, but the Indian couple included their loved ones through Drive in Wading.

The Indian-origin couple broke their lockdown rules and organized their wedding by walking in a car in the open ground. Last Friday they held a Drive in Wedding at Braxted Park in Chelmsford. During this time, hundreds of people reached their lives in 100 cars. On the big screen, friends and family members joined their wedding celebrations. After the wedding, the couple circled the entire ground sitting on a car using the golf field and thanked the guests. The ban on the number of guests attending the wedding was neutralized.

The wedding was going to be held in April

Roma Popat and Vinal Patel of London were scheduled to get married on 20 April, but when the lockdown disrupted their plans, they discussed a drive-in wedding with Saheli Events, who organized their wedding.

Under UK government guidelines, only 15 people are allowed to be part of wedding ceremonies, resulting in many weddings either being postponed or couples trying to find other options to include friends and family .

Bride Roma said, “When we had to postpone our wedding in April, we had no idea whether we would be able to get married this year.” We have many friends and we wanted them to be a part of our marriage. Despite everything we had, it was not what we thought. This is a day we will never forget .. “

The guests dined in the car

Upon arriving at the drive-in wedding, guests were welcomed in cars with hampers containing anti-bacterial hand gels. Guests were requested to stop in vehicles. The option to order food was available from their cars directly to their respective seats through the Kovid secure delivery service. If they needed any help, they were advised to flash their car lights or flashers.

