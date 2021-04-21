British scientists have called for caution about the new mutation of the Corona virus that was discovered in India, despite some theories that it may not be a problem like other mutations of the virus.

The British newspaper “The Independent” reported that the variant known as B1617 is being investigated by health officials in the United Kingdom, where a total of 77 cases have been discovered so far.

It is not yet known if this variant is more dangerous or responds to currently available vaccines.

Dr. Geoffrey Barrett, from the British Wellcome Sanger Institute, said, “It is clear that this variable has spread in India near the spread of the last large and tragic wave of Covid-19, but we do not know yet if this variable is the cause of this wave.”

He added, “Certainly there is a cause-and-effect relationship, but only about 1000 cases have been recorded in India out of about 4 million cases in this wave so far.”