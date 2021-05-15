According to experts, the virus variant discovered in India is up to 50 percent more transmittable – and the RKI is reacting to its spread in Great Britain.

London – “B.1.617.2” worries British experts. The corona variant baptized in this way, which was detected for the first time in India, is, in their opinion, easier to transfer than previous mutations – including variant B.1.1.7 discovered in Great Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a press conference in the British capital on Friday.

It is not yet clear how much faster the variant will spread, the conservative politician added. In the worst case, the country would face difficult decisions.

Corona mutation from India is spreading up to 50 percent faster, according to researchers

The SAGE expert panel, which advises the government, assumes that B.1.617.2 could spread up to 50 percent faster than B.1.1.7. It can be assumed that the Indian variant will become dominant in Great Britain, added the chief medical advisor to the government Chris Whitty at the press conference with Johnson.

Overall, the number of infections in the UK is very low with a nationwide 7-day incidence of around 23. Regionally, however, there has been an increase again in recent weeks, which is partly attributed to the Indian variant. According to official data, the number of cases of variant B.1.617.2 detected in Great Britain has doubled to a good 1,300 cases within one week. However, this is not yet reflected in an increased number of hospital admissions or deaths.

Scene from a quarantine center in India: the corona mutation B.1.617.2 was discovered in the country. © Abhisek Saha / Le Pictorium / Imago

Indian virus variant: RKI classifies Great Britain as a corona risk area again

Further opening steps are planned for Monday. Johnson does not see this timetable in jeopardy so far, but warned that the Indian variant could make the lifting of all corona measures planned for the end of June more difficult. As a precaution, the interval between the first and second vaccination for the group of over 50-year-olds is now to be shortened from twelve to eight weeks. “There is no evidence that the vaccines are any less effective,” said Johnson.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) again classified Great Britain as a corona risk area on Friday because of the Indian variant. (dpa / frs)

