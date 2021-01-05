Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: Online applications for the recruitment of 358 sailor posts in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have been started from 05 January 2021. The last date of application for these posts is 19 January 2021.

In order to apply for the post of Navigator (GD) in ICG, the application must pass 10 + 2 (with Maths and Physics) from any Board of Education recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

At the same time, the applicant for ICG Navigator (Domestic Branch) is required to have passed 10th from any recognized board. Apart from this, it is necessary to have a diploma in Engineering (Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics ect.) From AICTE recognized institute along with 10th pass for recruitment to the posts of mechanical.

As per the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 notification, applications have been invited to fill 358 vacancies in total for Sailor (GD) -260, Sailor (DB) -50 and Mechanical-48.

See here Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021 Notification

Selection Process : The selection process of Sailor Recruitment will run in 4 stages. The first phase will consist of Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates who have succeeded in this will be called for the second stage physical fitness test (PFT). After this, in the third phase, successful candidates in two phases will be called for document verification. After this, the original documents will be submitted in the fourth phase.

How to apply:

Candidate website for the recruitment of Indian Coast Guard seafarers https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in You can register online by going from 5 January 2021 to 19 January 2021 at 6 pm.

Contact Us for inquiries about application related issues:

Email – [email protected]

Telephone No. 020-25503108 / 020-25503109