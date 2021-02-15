Together with Greta Thunberg, the activist worked on a protest guide. She was taken away for “sedition”.

MUMBAI taz | In a demonstration on Monday afternoon in Bengaluru (Bangalore) in southern India, people demanded: “Release Disha Ravi”. Because she was brought to the capital Delhi at the weekend for aiding and abetting a protest instruction.

The early twenties is writing an online document that the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shares on Twitter. That caused a sensation in India. You can find hashtags like #StandWithFarmers and tips on how to support farmers who have set up a resistance camp on the gates of Delhi.

Environmental activist Ravi is now charged with incitement to hatred, promoting hostility between groups and criminal conspiracy. These charges brought together prominent supporters in Bengaluru, such as the historian Ramachandra Guha. Delhi’s chief minister Arvin Kejriwal or Congress politician Jairam Ramesh condemned Ravi’s arrest as an “attack” or “death of democracy” in India. The journalist Rana Ayyub even spoke of a “path to dictatorship”.

A petition for Ravi’s release has long been started. The lawyer Prashant Bhushan supported them with the words: “Toolkits are not criminal.” But Ravi is also accused of having contact with a “separatist movement” of the Sikhs and thus ultimately contributing to the escalating protests on the Indian national holiday of the republic .

What is meant is the Khalistan movement, which attempted to found its own state by force in the 1980s. It is a narrative imputed to farmers who have been demonstrating in India for almost three months and who are calling for new agricultural laws to be withdrawn.

Other peasant activists in custody

Ravi, on the other hand, is known for her environmental commitment. The vegan regularly organizes rubbish collection campaigns and is active in the Fridays for Future branch in Bengaluru. Her grandparents were farmers and she earns a living for herself and her single mother with a green start-up. According to Ravi, her parents even support the Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With Disha Ravi, another name joins the list of arrested peasant activists and their supporters. The 24-year-old labor lawyer and Dalit activist Nodeep Kaur, who, according to her family, was sexually abused while in police custody, is still in prison. Kaur demanded better wages from a supplier and showed solidarity with the peasant protests.