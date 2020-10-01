Pakistan has arrested a citizen of India for crossing the border without travel documents. The man has been arrested in Sialkot district of Punjab province of Pakistan. Police has given information about this on Thursday. According to government documents, at least 19 Indian citizens are lodged in jails in different parts of Pakistan. All these people are accused of illegally entering the border.The arrested person has been identified as Harinder Singh. According to the information, he was arrested on Wednesday for ‘illegally crossing the working boundary of Pakistan via Kundanpur village bordering Suchatgarh sector of Sialkot’. This place is 130 km from Lahore.

No travel documents have been found from Singh. Police have feared that he is a resident of Gurdaspur. Sialkot police have registered a case against him. There is no information about the place where Singh has been taken for questioning.