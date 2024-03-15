Indian businessman, Chairman and CEO of Buimerc, Siddharth Balachandran, announced his contribution of 10 million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” To honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, embodies the UAE’s commitment to providing support, assistance, assistance and empowerment for the benefit of the most vulnerable communities, groups and people, for the sake of a better present and future for all. Promoting stability and comprehensive development.

Sustaining goodness…

Siddharth Balachandran said, “I thank the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which gave me the opportunity to participate in a noble humanitarian campaign that honors the giving of our mothers, as rushing to extend a helping hand to less fortunate communities around the world is the best way in which we can thank and appreciate our mothers.”

He added, “As an Indian citizen residing in the UAE, this campaign humbly gives me the opportunity to express the goodness and charity that these two great countries embody, by contributing to efforts to improve the lives of societies around the world as a whole. The campaign – Mother's Endowment – is of great importance, as millions are suffering.” Around the world, there are difficult circumstances that prevent them from obtaining opportunities for education and skills development, and this endowment fund will play a major role in enabling the most needy groups to change their reality for the better through education.”

– A development tool.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to honor mothers by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name, as the campaign’s proceeds are used to implement educational projects in the most needy communities, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. It also seeks to develop the concept of charitable endowments, by focusing on empowering less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities for their education and rehabilitation, developing their capabilities and skills, and reviving endowments as a development tool for societies, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness, and contributing to global efforts to promote sustainable development goals and support stability. Communities.

– 6 easy channels..

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign receives contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the Endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. Participation in the campaign can also be made via transfer. Bank account for the campaign on the approved account number 790340003708472909201AE at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from e&” networks in Emirates on the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign through the “Dubai Now” application, under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions “Jood” – Jood.ae -.