A new wearable has been launched at a budget price by Indian brand Zebronics, which produces audio systems and lifestyle accessories. The company has brought ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band and its sale has started on e-commerce site Amazon. The company is offering new wearable customizable watch faces and has come in two color options.The company’s fitness band shopping platform can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 1,699. Buyers can buy this fitness band in two color straps – red and black. Zebronics India director Pradeep Doshi says that due to the Kovid epidemic, people are more alert than ever about their fitness and will be able to track their health with the new fitness band.

Square watch design

The Zebronics fitness band has been launched with a bold smartwatch like design and has a color display in a square dial. The company says that due to being curved at the edges, it gives comfortable experience to the users. With the help of the smartphone app, it can be linked to the device and it also has the option to track seven sports like badminton, football and cycling.

Seven days battery life

In the fitness band, users will also get the option of sleep monitoring in addition to harrett monitoring, steps counter. The company says that on a single charge, it will get about a week of battery life. With step counter in ZEB-FIT920CH Smart Fitness Band, users can also track their calories and exercise. Also it can be charged with the help of clip charger.