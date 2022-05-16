In the Indian city of Pune, an 11-year-old boy has been freed from an apartment where he was locked up with 22 dogs. A rescuer said the boy had adopted the behavior of dogs. So he would bite at people.

A local resident regularly saw the boy sitting by the window for hours, with no parents around. According to the local resident, the boy made a confused impression, writes The Indian Express† Emergency services were then called in. The house was found to be locked and was broken into by the police.

Once inside, officers found the boy in poor condition. He shared the house with 22 dogs. The apartment was littered with feces. The remains of four dead dogs were also found.

Youth help

The boy had probably spent hours in the flat for two years now, while his parents, shop owners, were at work. The boy’s father is said to have said in a statement that they “loved dogs.” According to a rescuer, the boy had even copied the behavior of the dogs. That’s how he had tried to bite someone. See also Booking.com chief executive receives a $54 million reward

The boy is currently being cared for in a youth aid organization’s home. A complaint has been filed against the parents. A local police spokesperson said legal action and arrest are likely.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: