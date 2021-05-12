The Indian authorities demanded to immediately stop dumping the bodies of the dead into the sacred river Ganges for the Hindus. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Water Resources Management of India Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reports RIA News…

This reaction came after residents of the Indian state of Bihar reported the discovery of the remains of about 100 people in the river. Presumably, these may be the bodies of those who died from the coronavirus, since the country has a record number of deaths from infection, and the cost of cremation or a funeral pyre in one of the poorest regions of the country is often prohibitive for relatives.

Earlier it was reported that in India, the furnaces of local crematoria began to melt: this is due to the number of corpses burned. In particular, we are talking about gas and wood-burning crematorium ovens in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Al Jazeera suggests that the metal parts began to melt due to the stoves operating continuously during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, several large cities in the country reported a much larger number of cremations and burials per day than follows from the official lists.

Over the past week, on average, 389 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in India daily. Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official statistics, 23 million people have fallen ill there, 250 thousand have died.

Earlier it was reported that doctors in the Indian state of Gujarat recorded an outbreak of mucoromycosis (“black mold”) – a rare disease caused by molds. According to India Today, those who are infected with COVID-19 or have had this infection are most susceptible to this disease.