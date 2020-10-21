Highlights: Army caught a Chinese soldier who strayed across the border into Ladakh

On Tuesday night, after necessary questioning, the soldier was thrown back.

The Chinese army said that the soldiers had lost their way while helping the local shepherd

China had requested for the withdrawal of troops by citing agreements at the military level

Ladakh

A Chinese soldier who strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh was apprehended by the Indian Army on Monday. He was repatriated on Tuesday night after an appeal by Chinese army officials. In addition to this, the Indian Army provided food and warm clothing to the Chinese soldier besides medical facilities to protect him from extreme weather conditions in Ladakh. The soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang or Long, who was captured in the Chumar-Demchok area. Indian army officials have given this information.

A report stated that the Chinese soldier was subjected to necessary inquiries before being handed over to the PLA. In a statement, the army said that under the current circumstances, the established protocol was sent back to the soldier who strayed across the border. In addition to oxygen, food and warm clothes, the Chinese soldier was also given medical aid to protect him from the difficult weather conditions of the highlands.

Chinese army appealed

Army sources said that after the disappearance of his jawan, the Chinese army had sought information from the Indian Army about him. A Chinese army official said Monday night that the soldier had gone astray while helping a local shepherd retrieve the yak. In his message, the officer said that we hope that the Indian Army will live up to its promise to send back the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible and in the 7th round meeting of senior commanders reached the agreement to maintain peace in the border areas Will implement

Increased tension in Ladakh

Please tell that in June, tensions between the two countries on the Indo-China border in Ladakh increased significantly. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the skirmishes between the armies of the two countries. After this, both sides held diplomatic talks at several rounds of military level to resolve the matter. There is still no solution to the matter.