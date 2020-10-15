Those who plot against India should know that the country has thwarted every conspiracy of its enemies. So far this year, firing on LOC 3600 times from Pakistan has led to a ceasefire violation 3589 times. The Indian Army has also given a befitting reply to this. Under which 182 terrorists have been piled up in 2020. While 41 terrorists were caught and 3 terrorists surrendered. In 2019, 152 terrorists were killed, 43 terrorists were caught and 3 terrorists surrendered. Despite this, Pakistan is not deterring its nefarious activities. While 223 terrorists are still active in Kashmir, 69 terrorists are said to be active in Jammu.

Terrorists are being decimated

In India, it is now very important to answer those who have been stalkers. In such a situation, Kashmiri youths are also giving answers to the enemies of the country by recruiting them in the Indian Army, on the other hand, the Indian army is selectively wiping out the terrorists from the valley. In view of the action of the Indian Army, there has been a panic in Pakistan. Pakistani terrorists had also tried their best to enter the Indian border, but the Indian Army did not allow them to succeed in their nefarious plans and heaped these terrorists.

Four times so far infiltration in Kashmir valley

Significantly, so far this year, 4 times terrorists had tried to infiltrate from across the border in the Kashmir Valley. Out of which 3 times terrorists were killed by the army. At the same time, the attempt to infiltrate was thwarted. In Jammu, the terrorists tried to infiltrate 5 times, in which 2 times the terrorists were killed by the Indian Army, while 3 times the infiltration attempt was thwarted. In 2019, there was an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate the Indian border 10 times, which was thwarted by the Indian Army. This time too, a large number of terrorists are preparing to infiltrate.

Terrorists are prepared in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

In such a situation, the big question is, where do the terrorists from across the border come to infiltrate the Indian border? So let us tell you that terrorists are prepared in Pak occupied Kashmir. There is a conspiracy to infiltrate the launch pad made there. Last year, 314 terrorists tried to infiltrate these launch pads. While this year 350 terrorists were ready for infiltration, but the number of times Pakistani terrorists conspired. At times, he also became the target of the Indian army.

182 by October 2020 Terrorists killed

Till October this year, 182 terrorists have been killed by the Indian Army. At the same time last year, 152 terrorists became targets of the Indian Army. By October this year, 41 terrorists were also caught alive by the Indian Army, while last year 43 terrorists were caught alive. Until the first week of October this year, 3 terrorists surrendered, while last year also 3 terrorists surrendered. However, it would not be wrong to say that the ‘Operation by Operation’ of the Indian Army has left the Pakistanis at bay, but even then Pakistan is not deterred from plotting. However, the terrorists have been scared and scared due to the action of the Indian Army and the air of their helpers has also flown.

Indian Army is taking action under a tight strategy

Please also tell here that last year where 922 demonstrations and stone-pelting took place in the valley against the army, this number has come down to 202 in 10 months this year. The reason behind this happening is that the Indian Army and the Security Force are now taking action against the terrorists under a strict strategy. The terrorists’ helpers are also being removed from the road. So far this year, the helpers of 108 terrorists have been arrested. Security forces have thwarted the conspiracy of IED Hamlo 11 times. At the same time, the security forces claim that they are keeping an eye on every activity happening towards Pakistan and that no nefarious plans of Pakistan will be allowed to be fulfilled.

read this also

Army Chief General MM Narwane to visit Nepal in November, to be appointed as ‘Honorary Chief’