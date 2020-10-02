new Delhi: The Indian Army has drawn fiercely against the misleading propaganda being run by Pakistan against a senior Sikh military officer of the Indian Army. The Indian Army clearly stated that the Army is proud of its secular structure. In fact, from the last few days, there was false propaganda on the social media from Pakistan that on the orders of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defense Staff (Operation), Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh was given the policies of Modi Government. Has been arrested for opposing.

Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said, ‘State sponsor’ malicious social media propaganda against the Indian Army by Pakistan for the last few days and especially against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) Is going.

Pakistan failed to spread religion-based tension

According to Colonel Aman Anand, first Pakistan tried to spread religion-based tension within the country. But after failing in that desperate Pakistan is now trying to divide within the Indian Army. But the Indian Army rejects such ‘propaganda in a big way’.

Colonel Aman Anand issued a statement saying that the Indian Army is a secular institution and all military officers and soldiers irrespective of their different religion, caste, creed or gender are ready to serve the nation. Taranjit Singh himself issued a statement on Thursday, saying that ever since the DMA has been established, there has been a ‘jointness’ between the three forces (Army, Air Force and Navy).

read this also-

10 million hand grenades agreement with indigenous company, high bandwidth communication network to be ready at border

How will diseases stay away from pranayama? Telling Baba Ramdev | Yoga trip