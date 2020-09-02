Highlights: Tension between India and China reached peak again

Indian army made strong inroads in many high altitude areas of eastern Ladakh

Black Top Territory Indian soldiers uproot Chinese spy equipment and throw it away

Manu Pabbi, New Delhi

The troops of India and China (India-China Tension) face to face in Ladakh Standoff Chushul and the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is extremely tense. Chinese forces are in the firing range of the India China Border Tension News. India has strengthened its lead in the South Pangong Show area and occupied many peaks. The Indian Army has thrown out the spying equipment of Chinese soldiers here and the Chinese soldiers are on target in the black top.

India’s strategic lead in black top, Chinese equipment uprooted

China was not deterred by its tactics under the guise of negotiation and tried to infiltrate the Dragon’s army into the Chushul sector. Already, the Indian Army gave a severe blow to the Chinese forces and drove them away. The Indian Army also clashed with the Black Top Chinese forces. India has taken a strong lead here and has uprooted and dumped the Chinese equipment installed here. After capturing this peak, India has consolidated its position from the southern Pangong Lake Dispute to Spangur.

The armies of both countries are just a few hundred meters away

The forces of India and China are standing at a distance of a few hundred meters in this area and tension is at a peak. The soldiers of both the countries deployed at the forward location are in heavy arms.



Strong warning given to Chinese soldiers

An official said that on Monday, the Chinese army had made a vain attempt to take positions close to the Indian posts, but they were stopped from coming close. He said, ‘Chinese forces were trying to get closer to our position but they were warned to stay away. He was warned through a big speaker and then stopped.

Indo-China tension: Indian soldiers thwarted China’s move

aWe deploy T90 tanks in localities

The Indian Army has not only reached a strong position in the southern Pangong Show Lake area but has also increased the deployment of troops in the Chushul area to prevent any Chinese snowfall. Spangur Gap, Rejang La and Rechin La have deployment of Army T90 tanks.



There is no solution out of the conversation

Military-level talks are going on between the two countries, but sources say that no solution can be seen from this and diplomatic efforts need to be made for this. Several rounds of meetings were held in South Block on Monday and Tuesday with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Bipin Rawat and the Chiefs of the three Services to consider the situation.



Indian army alert from fraudulent China

The Indian Army is on high alert in Chushul. The army is fully prepared to respond to any dilemma of changing the status quo in Dragon’s LAC. Sources also said that the surveillance equipment installed by China in some high altitude areas has also been removed by the Indian Army. Apart from Chushul, the army is also on high alert in the Despang Valley near Daulat Beg Oldi since early May. The Chinese army in these areas tried to stop Indian patrolling.