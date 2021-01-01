Highlights: Brigadier Mohammad Usman’s tomb at Jamia repaired

Army repaired Brigadier Usman’s tomb at Batla House Cemetery

A student of Jamia voiced the grave condition of the grave and the matter reached the army

new Delhi

As soon as it was learned that the tomb of Brigadier Mohammad Usman was absolutely dilapidated, the Indian Army started repairing it within a few days and the work was finished on Thursday. The army brightened the tombstone made of marble. It now reads, “Brigadier M. Osman, MVC, Lion of Nowshera.”

Colonel (retd) Gopal Singh reached here and received a review of the situation after receiving the news that the grave of Brigadier Usman was dilapidated. “We will get the tomb repaired in the next few days. However, it is clear that the army has completed the task in less than a week,” he told our affiliate The Times of India. . It had to happen because he is an icon and war hero who inspires us all. “

Brig. Osman was martyred on July 3, 1948 during the first war between India and Pakistan. Omar Ashraf, a student of the Mass Communication Department in Jamia, corrected the shabby condition of Brigadier Usman’s grave and the matter then reached the Indian Army. The tomb is located inside the Batla House cemetery near Jamia Millia Islamia.