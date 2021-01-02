new Delhi: The Indian Army has approved the purchase of 12 state-of-the-art petrol boats (patrol boats) to augment its surveillance in large reservoirs including Pangong Lake in East Ladakh. This purchase is also important because the deadlock between India and China is going on in East Ladakh since early May.

The army has said that it has signed a contract with the state-run Goa Shipyard Limited for 12 fast patrol boats for monitoring and patrolling in various reservoirs, including lakes located in high altitude areas. The army tweeted, “Supply will start from May 2021”.

Officials said that these boats are being procured to increase surveillance in other reservoirs in the mountainous region along Pangong Lake. Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) said in a statement that it has signed a contract with the Indian Army on Thursday for a state-of-the-art patrol boat. These boats will be fitted with special equipment according to the needs of the security forces.

GSL said in a brief statement, “These boats (craft) will be manufactured in GSL, Goa and it will be among the world’s chosen yachts with special facilities.” The Indian Army has deployed around 50,000 on various hills in East Ladakh. Have deployed more army personnel. According to officials, China has deployed the same number of soldiers.

25-30 soldiers will be able to patrol

The new boats will have a capacity to carry 25-30 soldiers for patrolling. The currently used boats have a patrolling capacity of only 10-12 soldiers. Also, these new boats will have the ability to withstand a sharp competition, in which case these capabilities will be equal to China.

The lake spread over 135 km

It is worth noting that snow will remain frozen in Pangong lake for the next three months. In summer, patrolling will be started in the lake again. It is believed that by then these boats will go for deployment. It is worth noting that the world’s longest, Pangong-Tso Lake, at an altitude of about 14 thousand feet, is about 135 kilometers long, one-third of which means about 40 kilometers is under the jurisdiction of India and the remaining two-third i.e. 95 km is occupied by China. During the winter season, the temperature here drops to minus (-) 30-40 degrees and the lake completely freezes.

Paigong Lake and the surrounding area is considered very important from a strategic point of view. India has increased surveillance around the lake since the deadlock began in early May. The deadlock began between the two forces on May 5 after a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area. A similar incident took place in North Sikkim on May 9 after the incident of Pangong Lake.

