Srinagar / New Delhi

The Pakistani Army opened fire on the posts of the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the ceasefire. During this time Pak used cannons, mortars. The Indian Army also gave a befitting reply to Pakistani actions. However, three army soldiers were martyred in this action. According to the information, there have been more than 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last eight months, the highest in 17 years.

Defense spokesman said that last night (Wednesday night) Pakistan fired unprovoked firing in Mankot and Krishnaghati sectors in violation of the ceasefire. The Indian Army said that on Thursday afternoon, Pakistan opened fire with cannons, mortars and other weapons near Karen sector and Machil sector adjoining LoC in Kupwara district.

Two soldiers martyred in Naugam sector

In the early hours of Thursday, two soldiers were killed in a shootout by Pakistan in Naugam sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir. While the third soldier was martyred in the overnight firing in Poonch. Defense spokesman said that the soldiers injured during the shelling have been hospitalized.



Use of artillery gun increases stress

According to the information, the use of artillery gun (a gun similar to cannon) has led to a rapid increase in tension along the Line of Control. For the last few days, Pakistan has been targeting the villages of Poonch.

Two soldiers were martyred in the first week of September

Officials said that on September 5, a soldier was killed in firing by Pakistan near the Line of Control in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri district, while two others including an officer were injured. On 2 September, a JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) was martyred by the Pakistani Army in another ceasefire violation in Kerry sector of Rajouri.

Pak violated ceasefire more than 3,000 times

According to the information, a ceasefire violation has been committed by Pakistan more than 3,000 times in the last eight months, the highest in 17 years. The ceasefire was violated by Pakistan 47 times in September. A cease-fire between the two sides was agreed in 2003. India says that the Pakistani army often shells in Jammu and Kashmir to help terrorists. This leads to an increase in stress.