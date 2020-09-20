Highlights: Border dispute is going on between India and China, in which India is keeping a strong grip on many peaks.

Seeing this, there is more panic inside China

India has confirmed its position on 20 more peaks of eastern Ladakh.

China is repeatedly trying to molest and infiltrate, but every time it has to face mouth

new Delhi

India has dominated more than 20 mountain heights around the fringe points of Pangong Lake, between India and China, on tensions in the eastern Ladakh border. According to sources, the Indian Air Force is also ready to use Rafale in view of the ‘provocative action’ by Chinese troops in the border areas. China is also in a position to see this strength of India. Even before this, whenever the Chinese tried to infiltrate, the Indian soldiers forced them to return backwards.

Sources said that the Indian Army has strengthened its position in the extended general area of ​​Chushul along the northern and southern sides of Pangong Lake, as well as more than 20 heights. On the other hand, Rafale’s formal induction into the Indian Air Force is just 10 days away and preparations have begun for the deployment of this French-made jet in Ladakh. In fact, on the night of 29 and 30 August, the Chinese army tried to infiltrate the Pangong Lake area and later also aerial firing. But instead of being afraid of this hoax, the Indian army became more alert and dominated the additional peaks.



Rafale strengthened the Air Force

Five Rafale aircraft have been formally inducted into the Air Force fleet at a ceremony held in Ambala on 10 September. On this occasion, the Defense Minister also said that the kind of environment being created on the borders, in such a situation, these aircraft are very effective for protecting Indian integrity and sovereignty. Air Chief Marshal Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also said that Rafale’s arrival at this time is very useful for security reasons.

Frontline aircraft are stationed near LAC

The Indian Air Force has deployed its frontline aircraft such as Sukoi 30MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 around LAC. Apart from this, Rafael was also seen flying here a few days ago. In East Ladakh, IAF aircraft are seen patrolling around LAC. Meanwhile, once again there is going to be a commander-level discussion between India and China. India has made plans to surround China in this too. This time the meeting will be attended by top officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.

India’s strategic hold strong

The External Affairs Minister and the Defense Minister had also met their counterparts during the SCO conference and talked about establishing peace. At that time, China seemed to agree but still did not desist from its antics. There have been repeated attempts of encroachment by the Chinese Army. After this, the Indian Army is continuously conducting operations in which strategic heights are being reached. These operations are monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane.